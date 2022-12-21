Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

