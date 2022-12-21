BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,862. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

