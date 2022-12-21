BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $245.67. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

