BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
