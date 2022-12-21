BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 135,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a market capitalization of $261.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

