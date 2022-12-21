BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 286,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

