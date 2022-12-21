BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.22. The company had a trading volume of 523,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,791,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

