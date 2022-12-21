BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.