BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.