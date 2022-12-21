BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,849. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

