BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.40. 5,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,401. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

