BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $21.61 on Wednesday, hitting $713.17. 10,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.