BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 3.4%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.44. Approximately 1,065,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,069,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

BlackBerry Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -14.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.06.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$216.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,686,073.99. In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,686,073.99. Also, Director John Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$3,203,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,245,455.27.

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.