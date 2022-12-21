Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 334.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

