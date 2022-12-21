Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,116 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,560. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

