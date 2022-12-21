Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,116 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
ONEM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,560. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
