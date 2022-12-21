Biconomy (BICO) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $68.58 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,027,524 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

