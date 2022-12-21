Bellavista Resources Limited (ASX:BVR) Insider Michael(Mick) Wilson Buys 100,000 Shares

Bellavista Resources Limited (ASX:BVR – Get Rating) insider Michael(Mick) Wilson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$24,300.00 ($16,308.72).

Bellavista Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company has tenement package that covers approximately 100 kilometers of the northern margin of the Edmund Basin. Its projects include Brumby Deposit, Vernon Base Metals, Vernon Nickel-PGE, and Gorge Creek, which are prospective for zinc, copper, silver, PGE, and uranium deposits.

