Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,843.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

CVE BHS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

