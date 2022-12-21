Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Trading Down 18.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.