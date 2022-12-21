Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

