Bank of America Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $14.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. 891,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.