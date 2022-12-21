Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

