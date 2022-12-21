Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lindsay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Lindsay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

LNN opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

