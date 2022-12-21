Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $178,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 144,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 238.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

