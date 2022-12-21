Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of IIPR opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $265.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

