Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 2,751 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

RXRX stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.63.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at $691,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,454 over the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

