Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 1,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

