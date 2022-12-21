Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

