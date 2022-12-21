Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
AZRE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 1.0 %
Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
