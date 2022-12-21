Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) traded up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 526,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 61,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

