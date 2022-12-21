Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,446. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
