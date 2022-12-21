Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.81 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00040545 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $678.38 million and $42.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226898 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,810 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.84595741 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $52,431,090.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.