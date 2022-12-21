AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 9.28, but opened at 9.07. AvidXchange shares last traded at 9.21, with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AvidXchange by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 3,902.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AvidXchange by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 531,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

