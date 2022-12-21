Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

