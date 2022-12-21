Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,068,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.