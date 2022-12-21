Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 9,431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $170.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

