Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.69 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.69 billion and $120.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $11.85 or 0.00070273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,554,745 coins and its circulating supply is 311,148,755 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

