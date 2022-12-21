AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in AT&T by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,785,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

T stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.