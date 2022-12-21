ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Shares Up 0.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASMPT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ASMPT Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

