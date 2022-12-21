Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.67

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.67 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.31). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.33), with a volume of 146,515 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,934.21.

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,415.49 ($5,363.81).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

