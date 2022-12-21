Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $7.05 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00041989 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $235.48 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
