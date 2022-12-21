Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $7.44 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $44.81 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,878,924 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

