Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,986.65. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,916.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,897.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.