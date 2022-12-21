Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,712. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.