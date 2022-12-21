Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.10. Arcellx shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 4,673 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Arcellx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcellx by 177.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

