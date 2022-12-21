Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Reduced by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

