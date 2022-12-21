Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after buying an additional 265,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after buying an additional 148,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,724. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

