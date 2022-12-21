Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Up 1.3%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 11,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

About Anglo Pacific Group

(Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.