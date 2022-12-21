Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Target Price at $25.40

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

UMGNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($30.85) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

