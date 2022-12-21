Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,424.85

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,424.85.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booking Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,916.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,897.03. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

