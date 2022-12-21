Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Down 6.7%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 50,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Down 6.7 %
About Ampliphi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
